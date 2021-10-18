News State Victoria News Men stabbed inside Melbourne shopping centre
Updated:
Live

Men stabbed inside Melbourne shopping centre

stabbing barkly square
Police arrested a man at Barkly Square in Brunswick after two men were stabbed. Photo: Facebook/Barkly Square
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two men have been taken to hospital after being stabbed by another man inside a Melbourne shopping centre.

The men suffered non-life threatening injuries during the attack at Barkly Square in Brunswick on Monday morning.

A man was arrested at the scene and was also taken to hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

Ambulance Victoria said one man suffered an upper-body injury. Another man, believed to be aged in his 50s, had upper and lower body injuries and the third man had lower-body injuries.

They are in a stable condition.

Police say they were not searching for anyone else over the incident and there was no threat to the community.

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

house fixer-upper
House v location: What you need to consider when buying property
DNA
On This Day: Discovery of double-helix DNA structure earns a Nobel Prize
inflation reserve bank alan kohler
Alan Kohler: Prepare for inflation and higher interest rates
lockdown melbourne ends
Victoria’s lockdowns are ending. Here’s what rules are changing on Thursday night
global warming
‘Highly unlikely’: Joyce scoffs at notion Nationals might OK interim net-zero deal
International travel certificates to be available from Tuesday ahead of restrictions easing