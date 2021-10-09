News State Victoria News Another earthquake shakes up Victoria
The latest quake centred on Murrayville near the South Australian border.
Another earthquake has struck Victoria prompting more than 100 reports near Murrayville, close to the South Australian border.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service said a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with a 2km depth was recorded with its epicentre near Murrayville in the state’s northwest.

It occurred at 3.47am on Saturday morning, with the state emergency service receiving more than 100 reports from residents who’d felt something.

It comes just two weeks after the state experienced its largest-ever earthquake in history, on September 22.

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake at Mansfield damaged buildings and was felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide.

A second quake registered at magnitude 4 on the Richter scale followed, also at Mansfield, about 15 minutes later.

