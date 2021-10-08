Vic Premier apologises for mask ‘oversight’

Live

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has apologised after being filmed walking through state parliament’s car park without wearing a mask – potentially breaking his own virus rules.

Victoria Police confirmed on Friday they were assessing a video circulating on social media of Mr Andrews walking without a mask as he arrived at parliament on Thursday.

But shortly after Mr Andrews said he was aware he had removed his mask on Thursday morning as he walked towards journalists assembled at parliament’s doors, describing it as an oversight.

“I expect Victoria Police to assess this, and if they choose to issue a fine, of course I will pay it,” he said.

“If they do not issue a fine, I will donate the same value to a charity working to support people in this pandemic because, whilst this was an oversight, oversights matter – everyone needs to follow the rules and I am sorry it occurred.”

Mr Andrews was wearing a mask as he was driven into parliament on Thursday but took it off before he walked to awaiting media.

Under rules imposed by his government, Melburnians aged over 12 must wear a fitted face mask whenever they leave their home, indoors or outdoors, unless a lawful exception applies, including for broadcasting purposes. The fine for not wearing a mask when required is $200.

The incident emerged as Victoria set another pandemic record for local COVID cases on Friday, with 1838 more. There were also another five deaths, taking the state’s toll from its current outbreak to 75.

It is the ninth straight day the state has reported more than 1000 cases, with active infections soaring to 16,823.

As of Thursday, there were 564 Victorians in hospital battling the virus, an increase of more than 40 per cent from a week ago. They include 115 in intensive care and 74 on ventilators.

Some 55 per cent of Victorians aged above 16 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 84 per cent have received their first dose.

Once 70 per cent of the state’s population above 16 is fully vaccinated, expected about October 26, Melbourne’s curfew will ease, the travel limit will be expanded and venues can open outdoors to the fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, Mr Andrews said he had no plans to alter the state’s roadmap out of lockdown given the high daily case numbers.

-with AAP