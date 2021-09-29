Victorian police officer suspended over station tackle

Live

An acting sergeant has been suspended after footage emerged of an officer slamming a man into the ground at Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station.

Victoria Police on Wednesday confirmed an acting sergeant from a specialist support unit has been stood down following the incident on September 22, the third day of anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests in Melbourne.

Footage emerged the next day on social media showing an officer walk up behind the unsuspecting man as he talked to other officers and sling him to the ground.

The impact knocked the man’s headphones off his head before officers arrested him.

Police last week confirmed the Transit Safety Division and Professional Standards Command were investigating the arrest.

Chief Commission Shane Patton described the footage as “confronting” but said he would not “jump to conclusions” about the officer’s actions.

“We’ll investigate it with an open mind and look at it to determine [if] they acted appropriately,” Mr Patton told 3AW last week.

“There is always a before and after with these matters, there’s always context, and I think that’s important.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, including the person who recorded the vision, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.