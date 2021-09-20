Fresh high for Victorian COVID cases, another death

Live

Victoria has reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases in its current outbreak and one death, as businesses groups describe the state’s roadmap out of lockdown as a “roadblock”.

The health department on Monday confirmed 567 local cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases across Victoria to 5675.

The death brings the toll from the current outbreak to 12.

In the 24 hours to Monday, 50,915 tests were processed and a record 39,939 Victorians received a vaccine dose at state-run hubs.

It came after Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled the state’s roadmap out of lockdown on Sunday, detailing small changes to Melbourne’s restrictions when 80 per cent of Victorians over 16 have received a single vaccine dose.

But lockdown will remain until 70 per cent of Victorians are double-vaccinated, which is forecast for October 26.

At that stage, the city’s curfew will lift, the travel limit will increase to 25 kilometres and hospitality will be able to open outdoors for 50 fully vaccinated people.

Once the 80 per cent double-dose target is met, forecast for November 5, the travel limit is scrapped, shops, gyms and beauty services can reopen for the fully vaccinated and hospitality can resume indoors.

The plan puts Victoria about two weeks behind Sydney in enjoying reprieve from restrictions, despite NSW having more virus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

The state opposition and business groups have described the Victorian plan as “a roadmap with roadblocks”, saying it is too conservative compared to what has been outlined for NSW.

“It is extremely tough to look over the border and see our NSW neighbours get back to relatively normal life while we continue to be locked down in a holding pattern,” Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said.

Events Minister Martin Pakula said trials on double-vaccinated entry into businesses and events would begin from October.

He said the Commonwealth and Services Victoria were working on technology for people to be able to show their vaccine status on their phone or while booking tickets to an event.

Mr Pakula also said he was working with the Victoria Racing Club on a draft plan for the Melbourne Cup. It will be submitted to the state’s public health team for approval.

“I would tell them to prepare for a draft plan for a 10,000 crowd, 15,000 crowd, I don’t think it’s going to be massive,” he told 3AW.

