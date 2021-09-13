News State Victoria News Where’s Jacko? Cheeky thief nabs cockatoo
Where’s Jacko? Cheeky thief nabs cockatoo

jacko cockatoo stolen
Jacko the cockatoo vanished from his home in southern Victoria on Saturday night. Photo: Victoria Police
Victoria Police have called for the public’s help after a cheeky theft at the weekend.

Jacko the cockatoo was stolen from his home in Drysdale, near Geelong, on Saturday.

Police would like to talk to this man about the theft of Jacko. Photo: Victoria Police

Police say they have been told an unknown offender climbed over the front fence of a hardware store on Murradoc Road just before 9pm.

It is believed the thief removed the bird from the cage and then fled with him.

Jacko is a yellow-crested cockatoo and is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Police have released an image of a man who they believe might be able to help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

victoria
