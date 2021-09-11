News State Victoria News Farm rollover leaves Vic girl, 6, fighting for life
Updated:
Live

Farm rollover leaves Vic girl, 6, fighting for life

The injured girls were airlifted to Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photo: YouTube
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A farm buggy has rolled at a property in the Victorian region of Gippsland, leaving a girl fighting for her life and five other people injured.

Police said a man was driving the buggy with five girls on board, when it rolled in a paddock on Dennison Rd in Rosedale just after 4pm on Saturday.

A six-year-old girl was flown to hospital in a critical condition and a five-year-old girl was also airlifted with serious upper body injuries.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was also hospitalised, while the three other children were assessed by paramedics.

The Victoria Police major collision investigation unit is on its way to the scene.

There have been six quad bike fatalities in Australia this year.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

ASIC won’t commit to chasing up pledged JobKeeper repayments
A farmer checks his wheat crop as it grows in a paddock on his property near Gunnedah...
Unemployed Australians want grain-harvest work but closed borders are locking them out
ferguson report
The Ferguson Report: PM’s promised anti-corruption commission lost in car pork
Rapid antigen Covid-19
Contact tracing, isolation, exposure lists: The things an 80% vaccination level will change
Zoe Daniel COVID
Zoe Daniel: Our leaders are using COVID to divide us, let’s not keep taking the bait
For-profit superannuation funds paid huge dividends despite their underperformance