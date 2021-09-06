News State Victoria News Another 246 COVID cases in Vic, as student vaccine blitz begins
Updated:
Live

Another 246 COVID cases in Vic, as student vaccine blitz begins

victoria vaccine blitz
A vaccination blitz of year 12 students begins in Victoria on Monday. Photo: AAP
Share
Live

Victoria has confirmed 246 more local coronavirus cases, as a vaccination blitz for senior school students begins.

The state health department on Monday confirmed 121 cases were linked to known outbreaks.

The source of the remaining 125 infections remains under investigation.

There are a total of 1619 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which will remain under tough lockdown restrictions until at least 70 per cent of eligible Victorians receive their first vaccine dose.

The state achieved 60 per cent first dose coverage on Sunday, and is expected to reach the 70 per cent target by about September 18, sooner than the government initially anticipated.

In the 24 hours to Monday morning, 42,258 tests were processed and 26,955 Victorians received a vaccine dose at a state-run hub.

Meanwhile, priority vaccination bookings opened for year 12 students, teachers, exam supervisors and assessors on Monday, as part of a 10-day blitz.

The state government wants all year 12 students vaccinated with at least one dose before their final exams.

Several Melbourne schools, including Gladstone Park Secondary College, Roxburgh College, Point Cook Secondary, Lakeview Senior College and Dandenong High School will be set up as vaccination hubs.

The state’s latest outbreak is affecting a younger demographic than last year’s second wave, with 91 per cent of the 183 cases reported on Sunday under the age of 50.

Topics:

victoria
