Vic Opposition Leader faces challenge

Victorian Liberal leader Michael O'Brien (left) reportedly faces a challenge from former leader Matthew Guy. Photos: Getty/AAP
Victoria’s Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien is set to face another leadership challenge.

It is understood former leader Matthew Guy will make a tilt for the position during a Liberal party room meeting before parliament sits on Tuesday morning.

The move comes less than six months after Mr O’Brien fended off a leadership challenge from Brad Battin.

At the time, Mr Guy and his supporters voted against a leadership spill, with the Bulleen MP denying he was harbouring leadership ambitions.

“No, I’ve made that very clear,” Mr Guy said.

The 47-year-old former opposition leader resigned immediately after a disastrous loss in the 2018 state election.

He was replaced by Mr O’Brien, who has faced criticism for failing to land any blows on Premier Daniel Andrews and his government amid the pandemic.

The party’s 31 state MPs will first need to vote to bring on a spill motion and declare the leadership vacant. They will then vote on who they prefer as leader.

However, it is not clear whether a full party room meeting will be able to be held due to density limits.

Tuesday marks the first parliamentary sitting since Victoria’s sixth coronavirus lockdown.

-AAP

