Heavy rain, thunderstorms on way for Victoria

Playgrounds are back for Victorian kids – but incoming heavy rain may make them difficult to enjoy immediately. Photo: Getty
As parents prepare to take their children to playgrounds again for the first time in weeks, parts of Victoria will be lashed by wild weather including thunderstorms and heavy rain.

On the first day that playgrounds reopen in the locked-down state, a cold front is moving across Victoria from the west.

After several warm days, the weather bureau says Melbourne will be hit by strong winds and heavy rainfall on Friday, which could continue all weekend.

Parts of Melbourne can expect to receive up to 40 millimetres of rain, while some country areas might get more than 100 millimetres in two days of rain.

Melburnians are warned there might be thunderstorms and temperatures in the city will drop from 22 degrees on Friday to 15 degrees on Saturday.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the Dandenong Ranges across Gippsland and into the alpine region, with squally winds of up to 90 kilometres and hour expected.

There may be mild to moderate flooding for those in Gippsland, as well as Victoria’s central and north-east.

