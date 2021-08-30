Rule changes loom in Vic, as it confirms 73 more cases

Live

Victoria has another 73 coronavirus cases, with 52 linked to known outbreaks.

Monday’s update means there are 805 active virus cases in the state, according to the Department of Health.

More than 26,700 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs and 41,395 test results were received on Sunday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said “at least 24” of the new cases were in isolation while infectious.

There are 49 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, including 15 in intensive care.

The latest figures came after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Sunday that the state’s sixth lockdown would not lift on Thursday as originally planned.

Local COVID cases hit a high of 92 for the current outbreak on Sunday.

Mr Andrews did not give a date for when the Victorian lockdown might end but has flagged some rules might change.

‘We don’t yet have advice from the chief health officer as to what is possible, what is safe later on this week,’ he said.

The Age newspaper is reporting that Andrews government ministers are considering if playgrounds could be reopened and year 12 students allowed to return to classrooms, despite the continue growth in Victoria’s COVID outbreaks.

Mr Foley said Victorian authorities hoped their latest COVID outbreak had plateaued.

“There’s every indication the measures are starting to kick in. In regards to specific timetables and in regards to specific measures, the public health team are working on those,” he said.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said most of Victoria’s outbreak was under control. However, mystery cases were still being found in some regions, particularly the local government areas of Hobsons Bay, Wyndham and Hum.

“They present a challenge for all of us in terms of changing the restrictions going forward,” he said.

“We do see some reluctance still in people coming forward for testing … You can’t have your head in the sand around this. If you are symptomatic, and you might be infected with COVID, the only path for protecting your family, your loved ones, your close contacts, is to get tested.”

Professor Sutton said more than three-quarters of Victoria’s active cases were people under 40.

“That’s not the demographic spread of age in our community – to have fewer than a quarter of cases over 40 years of age, that’s the effect of vaccination, that’s telling a positive story,” he said.

Of Monday’s linked cases, nine are connected to the cluster in Shepparton, five to MyCentre Childcare in Broadmeadows, five to Al-Taqwa College, three to the City of Hobsons Bay outbreak, two to Glenroy West Primary School, two are household contacts linked to the Sunshine Hospital emergency department, two are linked to Chemist Warehouse in Hoppers Cross and one linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

-with AAP