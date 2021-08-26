News State Victoria News Vic Police seek accused lockdown protesters
Vic Police seek accused lockdown protesters

melbourne lockdown rally
A combined image of four of the six men police wish to speak to in relation to the assault of police officers at last weekend's anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Victoria Police are looking for eight people who allegedly took part in a violent anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s CBD last weekend.

More than 20 police officers were assaulted during Saturday’s rally, with nine needing hospital treatment.

On Thursday, police released images of six men they believe can help with inquiries into the assaults, as well as images of two men in connection to several flares lit during the rally.

Earlier this week, Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton described the protest as one of the most violent the city has seen in 20 years, with officers forced to use non-lethal weapons to defend themselves.

He said the majority of those protesting were “angry” men looking for a fight.

More than 200 protesters were arrested and 236 fines totalling almost $1.2 million were issued.

victoria
