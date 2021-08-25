News State Victoria News Melbourne kidnapping accused fronts court
Melbourne kidnapping accused fronts court

melbourne kidnapping court
A 36-year-old man has faced court charged with kidnapping a girl, 5, and her brother, 3.
A man accused of kidnapping two children in Melbourne this week was known to his victims.

Jiangang Ji, 36, was arrested and charged on Tuesday over the kidnapping of a five-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother from their home in Blackburn North a day earlier.

Mr Ji, from Mitcham, is facing 10 charges over an incident in which the children’s mother was allegedly bound and gagged inside her home before the youngsters were taken in the family’s Mercedes-Benz.

The charges include kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

The children were found about 12 hours later at a home in nearby Mitcham.

Mr Ji faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday by videolink from prison, listening to proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.

Prosecutor Holly Baxter said evidence had been seized from at least three different locations and police would need additional time to analyse them.

Three phones also need to be examined, including messages which need to be translated from Mandarin.

She said Mr Ji and the victims knew each other.

Mr Ji’s lawyer Sharon Healey said it was his first time in custody.

She requested he be seen by a psychiatric nurse.

“I do have some concerns about his current mental health,” she said.

His case is due back in court on December 17.a

-AAP

