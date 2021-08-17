Man triggers Vic service station explosion

Live

An explosion has rocked a service station in Melbourne’s inner-north after a man starting lighting paper and flammable liquids in the store.

The 20-year-old man entered the Fitzroy service station on Monday night and allegedly lit the material.

Police were called by the attendant, who got into a scuffle with the man as he approached him.

The fire triggered an explosion, which forced the men out of the building.

Both were uninjured and the alleged firebug was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.