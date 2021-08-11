Another 20 COVID cases in Vic as lockdown decision looms

Live

Victoria has posted another 20 local COVID cases, as millions of Melburnians wait to learn when the city’s sixth lockdown might lift.

In two potentially concerning developments, only 15 of Wednesday’s cases were linked to existing outbreaks and only 14 had been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

Victorian authorities will provide more information in an update later on Wednesday.

The daily case tally came after hundreds of workers at a shopping centre in Melbourne’s outer-west were told to get tested and isolate due to a rapidly expanding outbreak.

Late on Tuesday, Victorian health authorities instructed all staff who worked at the Caroline Springs Square centre between August 2-5 to immediately get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Several bus and train routes near the shopping centre have also been listed as exposure sites.

By Tuesday, 25 coronavirus cases had been linked to CS Square. They included 10 of the 20 infections confirmed on Tuesday.

A doctor who works at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital was also among the new cases.

However, the hospital said the doctor was not infectious while working at the hospital.

They worked at private medical rooms next door to the hospital at 48 Flemington Road, Parkville, on Monday.

Victorian testing commander Jeroen Weimar said on Tuesday there were already 12,000 people self-isolating across Victoria after coming into contact with an infected case.

The state’s exposure site list grew to almost 300 overnight, including a second housing tower in Flemington.

With daily cases still in the double-digits and many still in the community, it is likely the lockdown of Melbourne will be extended beyond Thursday night.

Authorities have refused to rule out an extension to the lockdown, with Health Minister Martin Foley saying decisions were being made on an “hour-by-hour basis”.

