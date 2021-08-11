News State Victoria News Another 20 COVID cases in Vic as lockdown decision looms
Updated:
Live

Another 20 COVID cases in Vic as lockdown decision looms

melbourne lockdown
Anyone who worked at CS Square, in Melbourne's outer-west, from August 2-5 has been ordered into 14 days isolation. Photo: Facebook
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Victoria has posted another 20 local COVID cases, as millions of Melburnians wait to learn when the city’s sixth lockdown might lift.

In two potentially concerning developments, only 15 of Wednesday’s cases were linked to existing outbreaks and only 14 had been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

Victorian authorities will provide more information in an update later on Wednesday.

The daily case tally came after hundreds of workers at a shopping centre in Melbourne’s outer-west were told to get tested and isolate due to a rapidly expanding outbreak.

Late on Tuesday, Victorian health authorities instructed all staff who worked at the Caroline Springs Square centre between August 2-5 to immediately get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Several bus and train routes near the shopping centre have also been listed as exposure sites.

By Tuesday, 25 coronavirus cases had been linked to CS Square. They included 10 of the 20 infections confirmed on Tuesday.

  • See all of Victoria’s updated exposure sites here

A doctor who works at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital was also among the new cases.

However, the hospital said the doctor was not infectious while working at the hospital.

They worked at private medical rooms next door to the hospital at 48 Flemington Road, Parkville, on Monday.

Victorian testing commander Jeroen Weimar said on Tuesday there were already 12,000 people self-isolating across Victoria after coming into contact with an infected case.

The state’s exposure site list grew to almost 300 overnight, including a second housing tower in Flemington.

With daily cases still in the double-digits and many still in the community, it is likely the lockdown of Melbourne will be extended beyond Thursday night.

Authorities have refused to rule out an extension to the lockdown, with Health Minister Martin Foley saying decisions were being made on an “hour-by-hour basis”.

-with AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

stillwater
‘Does my name belong to me?’: Amanda Knox criticises new Matt Damon film Stillwater
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns but continues to deny wrongdoing
Vaccine for young people
Young Australians answer the call to get AstraZeneca
Farmers check coffee beans handpicked at their farm located in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Coffee prices surge as Brazilian growers struggle. Here’s what it means for Australia
george christenesen Barnaby Joyce
View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen’s COVID misinformation
George Christensen website
George Christensen is launching a ‘patriotic’ news website modelled on the Drudge Report