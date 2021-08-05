Lockdown fears rise as Vic adds more local cases

Live

Victoria has recorded another two coronavirus cases on top of the six previously announced on Thursday.

The two new cases will be included in Friday’s numbers.

They are close contacts of a teacher from Al-Taqwa College and her husband, who tested positive on Wednesday with the source of their infection unknown.

Victoria is racing to trace the sources of at least three coronavirus infections, with a new testing site created at Al-Taqwa.

The state reported six new local COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, including the teacher who may have been infectious in the community for a week.

She lives with her partner in the City of Hobsons Bay. He plays for the Newport Football Club, whose players are now all in isolation.

Another man, aged in his 20s, who lives in the City of Maribyrnong is the third mystery case.

He works at a warehouse in Derrimut, in Melbourne’s outer-west. He and his housemate are now isolating.

Authorities are refusing to confirm if the cases will send the state into a sixth lockdown, less than two weeks after it emerged from its last one.

“There will be a series of meetings this afternoon, as there was this morning,” Premier Daniel Andrews said at parliament.

“What I can indicate obviously is that the government’s priority is to avoid what’s going on in Sydney.

“There’s only one real way to deal with Delta outbreaks, but it’s too early for us to say what will happen in relation to these cases.”

Until Thursday’s mystery cases were confirmed, Victoria had been on track to further ease virus restrictions after its most recent lockdown ended.

Victorian health authorities are still awaiting genomic sequencing for the latest cases. But Health Minister Martin Foley said they were being treated as if they were the Delta strain of the virus.

“That is basically the only variant transmitting in the Victorian community at the moment,” he said.

A string of exposure sites has been added in Victoria with the emergence of the most recent cases. They can be checked here.

The three other cases from Thursday’s numbers are linked to the Moonee Valley testing site cluster.

-with AAP