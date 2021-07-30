News State Victoria News One dead, one injured in horror skydiving tragedy
Updated:
Live

One dead, one injured in horror skydiving tragedy

torquay skydiving
The pair were treated at the scene, before one was flown by hospital in Melbourne. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A person has died and a second has life-threatening injuries following a skydiving crash in Torquay, in coastal Victoria, on Friday afternoon.

The pair were doing a tandem jump when they got into difficulty and crash-landed in a paddock in a street in the town shortly before 1pm.

Paramedics treated the pair in the paddock on Fischer Street.

Victorian Police said one person died at the scene while the other had been flown to hospital in a critical condition.

It is believed the plane carrying the pair had taken off from the nearby Torquay Airport shortly before.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Live News

Saya Sakakibara crashed out of the Olympics in the BMX semi-finals.
Saya Sakakibara crashes out of Tokyo Games
black widow
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release
Chantelle Newbery
Olympic gold medallist accused of stealing
christian porter
ABC’s Christian Porter defence to remain suppressed
Woolworths
Woolworths sets up Sydney vaccine clinics
astrazeneca sarah gilbert
Mixed messages on AstraZeneca could mean ‘lives lost’: Developer