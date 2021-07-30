One dead, one injured in horror skydiving tragedy

Live

A person has died and a second has life-threatening injuries following a skydiving crash in Torquay, in coastal Victoria, on Friday afternoon.

The pair were doing a tandem jump when they got into difficulty and crash-landed in a paddock in a street in the town shortly before 1pm.

Paramedics treated the pair in the paddock on Fischer Street.

Victorian Police said one person died at the scene while the other had been flown to hospital in a critical condition.

It is believed the plane carrying the pair had taken off from the nearby Torquay Airport shortly before.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.