Updated:
victoria border police
Victoria Police say most people who breach border rules do so in error. Photo: AAP
Almost 99 in 100 people attempting to cross the NSW border into Victoria during the latest Delta coronavirus outbreak have had the correct paperwork, fresh police data shows.

More than 76,000 people have been checked by police along state borders and major roads since roving patrols began at the end of June.

Victoria Police said compliance had been “overwhelmingly high” at 98.9 per cent, and the few who had broken the rules have been either “naive or unaware of the required process”.

On some days police have not fined anyone at the border.

A majority of fines have been given to people who broke stay-home rules or were caught travelling beyond the five-kilometre limit during Victoria’s fifth lockdown.

Some freight truck drivers have been caught turning in paperwork with errors, but most have been issued a warning and told to return with the correct documents.

However, in recent weeks police have caught more people breaking health rules to host parties at their homes and in short-term accommodation.

Visitors at home are banned under the current rules, unless they are an intimate partner or part of a single bubble.

Victorians are allowed to travel to stay in accommodation but only with people from their household, partners or others in their single bubble.

About 100 police have also started doorknocking as part of a three-day blitz to make sure close contacts in Victoria are isolating.

Anyone caught breaking the health directions could face an on-the-spot fine of $1817.

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
