A child is one of three fatalities in a string of fires across Victoria. Photo: AAP
Three people, including a child, have died in three separate fires in Victoria.

Emergency services were called to home in Leonard Street in Dandenong, in suburban Melbourne, following reports of a fire just before 10pm on Sunday.

Three adults and two children managed to escape the burning home.

Victoria Police said a neighbour tried to rescue another child who remained trapped in the house but the youngster could not be saved.

The neighbour, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious burns.

A crime scene has been established and a crime-scene guard remained at the property overnight.

A forensic chemist and fire investigators will examine the scene on Monday to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, investigations are also underway following another fatal house fire in Laverton, in Melbourne’s west.

Firefighters found the body of a woman aged in her 50s inside the extensively damaged home.

Two other occupants of the Badge Court house were conveyed to hospital with smoke inhalation.

A third fatality was reported by Victoria Police on Sunday afternoon, after a truck caught fire in Hamilton, in the state’s south-west. The man was found by authorities inside the vehicle.

