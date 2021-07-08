News State Victoria News Victoria goes eight days with no local COVID-19 as restrictions set to ease

Victoria has recorded its eighth straight day with no new locally acquired cases of coronavirus. Photo: AAP
Victoria has gone an eighth consecutive day without recording a locally acquired case of coronavirus, with the state set to take further steps out of restrictions on Friday.

The health department on Thursday also confirmed there were also no COVID-19 cases in hotel quarantine, with the total number of active infections in the state down to 21.

Some 27,420 tests were processed in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, while 15,875 Victorians received a vaccine dose at one of the state-run hubs.

Just five active cases are locally acquired, giving authorities confidence Melbourne can move to the same restrictions currently in place in regional Victoria from Friday.

Masks will no longer be required at schools and in workplaces where staff are not interacting with the public while retail, hospitality and other venues will be able to increase their capacity and dancefloors can reopen.

