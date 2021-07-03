Victoria records no new COVID cases as some border restrictions ease

Victoria has recorded no new cases and no hotel quarantine cases in the last 24 hours.

There were 19,623 vaccine doses administered yesterday and 24,247 test results were received.

The latest federal data shows a similar amount of vaccines has been administered through the Commonwealth rollout each day.

It has been more than a week since an infection was recorded in someone not in quarantine or isolation.

It is the third day in a row without a locally acquired case of coronavirus.

The number of active cases in Victoria has fallen to 30, which includes those in hotel quarantine.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton expressed his pleasure at the latest figures, tweeted “crushing it, Victoria”.

Overnight, Victoria downgraded Darwin and Alice Springs from red zones to orange zones, effectively opening the border back up to people in the Northern Territory.

From 11:59pm Friday, people travelling from Alice Springs and Greater Darwin — which takes in City of Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield — need to get a test upon arrival in Victoria and isolate until they receive a negative result.

People who arrived into Victoria when Darwin and Alice Springs were red zones need to get tested and continue to quarantine until they get a negative result and are cleared by the Department of Health.

Yesterday, all of regional NSW was declared an orange zone, including border communities. The “border bubble” remains in effect for residents of those communities.

Stricter border controls remain in place for much of the rest of the country, with red zone declarations in place for Greater Sydney, Greater Brisbane, Townsville, Magnetic Island, Palm Island, Perth and Peel.

Victorians who have been in red zones can come home, but need to quarantine for 14 days on arrival. Non-residents are not allowed in from red zones without an exemption.

The outbreaks across the country meant a slight easing of restrictions at stadiums and theatres planned for Friday did not go ahead.

The current level of restrictions, which includes mandatory masks indoors and caps on gatherings, is expected to be in place until at least 11:59pm next Thursday.