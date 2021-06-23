News State Victoria News Nappy-clad lamb makes her point ahead of winter cold snap
Updated:

Nappy-clad lamb makes her point ahead of winter cold snap

lamb parliament victoria
Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick with a warmly wrapped Lily the lamb in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Victorian crossbench MP has brought a newborn lamb to parliament as he called on the government to make shade and shelter a legal requirement for farm animals.

Animal Justice MP Andy Meddick introduced Lily the lamb to MPs on Wednesday in an effort to “put a face to the suffering lambs across Australia endure”.

Lily, who was clad in a rainbow knitted jumper, matching blanket and nappy, was born at the weekend and would have died after becoming orphaned and left in the cold if she wasn’t found by rescuers.

Mr Meddick said more than 15 million lambs die from exposure across Australia each year, largely because they are offered no legal protection from the elements.

“The cold snap coming through Victoria is a reminder of how vicious our winters can be, especially during the recent storms,” the Western Victoria MP said.

“While we’re rugged up inside with our pets, lambs are being born outside in the blistering cold. It’s not surprising that many won’t make it.”

He said he hoped MPs would better understand the issue once they met Lily.

“If you’ve ever been lucky enough to meet a lamb, you’d know they are individuals with their own personalities, entirely deserving of kindness and safety,” Mr Meddick said.

“The least we can do is provide them with adequate shade and shelter.”

Mr Meddick moved a motion in the Legislative Council calling on the Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas to make shade and shelter mandatory for all animals.

Ms Thomas has been contacted for comment.

-AAP

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Trending Now

NZ COVID: Restrictions return to Wellington after Australian traveller tests positive
Sydney restrictions have tightened after a super-spreader event.
‘Super-spreader’ event, more venue alarms as Sydney restrictions tighten
Christian Porter
Jacqui Lambie’s push for Senate probe into Porter claims voted down
bilal hamze funeral
Tight security for funeral of crime boss gunned down in Sydney CBD
Albanese blames Morrison for Sydney outbreak, as quarantine reforms unveiled
townsville dead
Three dead, a man in custody after two fatal crashes near Townsville