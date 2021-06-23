News State Victoria News Human remains found at tip identified as those of missing woman
Updated:

Human remains found at tip identified as those of missing woman

ju zhang body
Ju "Kelly" Zhang has not been seen since February 1. Photo: ABC/Victoria Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Police say human remains found at a landfill site in Melbourne’s north are those of missing mother Ju “Kelly” Zhang.

Ms Zhang, 33, was last seen alive leaving her Epping home on the night of February 1.

A 35-year-old man from Doncaster has been charged with her murder.

Last week, police began a difficult search of landfill at the Wollert Waste Management Centre as part of their investigation, discovering the human remains on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Police said following a forensic examination, the human remains had been formally identified as belonging to Ms Zhang.

“The Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad would again like to acknowledge the support and assistance of numerous members of the community in this investigation and offer our condolences to the family,” the statement said.

Topics:

victoria
Follow Us

Trending Now

bilal hamze funeral
Tight security for funeral of crime boss gunned down in Sydney CBD
Albanese blames Morrison for Sydney outbreak, as quarantine reforms unveiled
NZ COVID: Restrictions return to Wellington after Australian traveller tests positive
Sydney restrictions have tightened after a super-spreader event.
‘Super-spreader’ event, more venue alarms as Sydney restrictions tighten
townsville dead
Three dead, a man in custody after two fatal crashes near Townsville
lamb parliament victoria
Nappy-clad lamb makes her point ahead of winter cold snap