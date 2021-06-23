Human remains found at tip identified as those of missing woman

Police say human remains found at a landfill site in Melbourne’s north are those of missing mother Ju “Kelly” Zhang.

Ms Zhang, 33, was last seen alive leaving her Epping home on the night of February 1.

A 35-year-old man from Doncaster has been charged with her murder.

Last week, police began a difficult search of landfill at the Wollert Waste Management Centre as part of their investigation, discovering the human remains on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Police said following a forensic examination, the human remains had been formally identified as belonging to Ms Zhang.

“The Victoria Police Missing Persons Squad would again like to acknowledge the support and assistance of numerous members of the community in this investigation and offer our condolences to the family,” the statement said.