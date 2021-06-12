Major flooding possible amid evacuation warnings and more wild weather

There are flood warnings for homes in parts of Victoria for the second night in a row, after Gippsland and the Yarra Ranges were hit with rising waters overnight.

Emergency services are surveying the damage, having predicted rising flood levels in the Yarra River at Yarra Glen, the Thomson River near Sale and Traralgon Creek near Traralgon.

Anyone living, working or holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area was ordered to evacuate before nightfall on Friday.

Major flooding is possible at Traralgon town from Saturday afternoon, with the creek expected to reach the “moderate” flood level of 4m by mid-morning.

Yesterday, authorities asked more than 200 households in the Gippsland area to evacuate.

Drivers are being urged to stay clear of flooded roads.

“Won’t be much sleep tonight, mate,” Sale resident Brad Light said yesterday, as floodwaters approacing his property.

“We’ll be monitoring the water levels and see how we go.”

Some 300 buildings in the area have already been impacted by floodwater, and 14 roads have been closed.

Moderate flooding is also occurring along the Thomson River near Sale and Wandocka.

River levels are falling, but renewed rises are possible with more rain forecast for the catchment on Saturday.

Stretches of the South Gippsland Highway are now closed due to the flooding.

Residents along the Yarra River from Millgrove to Coldstream are advised to evacuate if it becomes necessary.

The Yarra River at Yarra Glen peaked overnight at moderate flood levels but the river is still rising in Christmas Hills and Warrandyte.

Victoria has been relentlessly lashed with gusty winds and heavy rainfall since Wednesday night and two people have died in the dangerous conditions.

A young woman was found in a vehicle in floodwaters at Glenfyne, 200km southwest of Melbourne, on Friday, and a man’s body was found in his submerged car at the Gippsland town of Woodside on Thursday.

SES Victoria has had more than 7400 requests for help, with about 5800 related to fallen trees.

Victoria SES chief officer Tim Wiebusch said as of mid-Friday afternoon, more than 100,000 homes were still without power and 100 roads remained closed, particularly through the Dandenong Ranges.

A strong wind warning was also issued on Friday for Gippsland Lakes and the eastern and central Gippsland coasts.

Those already in a safe place in Gippsland are urged to stay put for the next 24 to 48 hours when most of the flooding is expected to move through.

Authorities are pleading with locals not to drive through floodwaters.

