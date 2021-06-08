A Subway, a Red Rooster, two McDonald’s restaurants, and two 7-Eleven stores are among more than a dozen new exposure sites in Victoria.

Late on Monday, the Victorian Department of Health listed 18 new locations as tier two sites, mostly fast food and convenience stores.

Between Thursday and Sunday, an unspecified number of active cases visited the 7-Eleven stores in Yarraville and Maribyrnong, the United West Gate South petrol station in Port Melbourne, the Chemist Warehouses in Southbank and South Melbourne, the IGA Sturt Street Plus Liquor in Southbank and the Subway and McDonald’s in Campbellfield.

Someone with COVID-19 also hopped on the No.19 tram through Melbourne’s CBD on Thursday afternoon.

Health authorities also removed more than 50 exposure sites from the official list on Monday afternoon.

It came after chief health officer Brett Sutton said more than 1000 primary close contacts were released from isolation following two weeks of quarantine and a negative day-13 COVID-19 test.

But the latest additions take the number of exposure sites back above 300.

A further nine venues attended by Melburnians on May 30 were added to the list on Monday night.

They include the Lanzhou Beef Noodle Bar, restaurants Sinjeon Food Sys and Twenty & Six Espresso in Melbourne’s CBD, McDonald’s in Flemington, Red Rooster in Pascoe Vale, Bardali Dine Restaurant and Bar in Glenroy, Pho Noodle House in Coburg North, Honker Burgers in Mickleham, and Subway and McDonald’s in Campbellfield.

Those who visited any of the 18 tier two sites must get tested and isolate until a negative result is returned.

There were no fresh exposure sites relating to the 11 locally acquired cases recorded on Monday.

They were all close contacts of existing cases, or people who are in quarantine.

Construction site at the centre of Melbourne outbreak

Contact tracers have honed in on the ProBuild construction site at 100 Queen Street in Melbourne’s CBD after authorities confirmed the virus spread from a cleaner who had tested positive to another worker there about the start of June.

There are 492 close contacts linked to the site, with more than 400 returning negative tests by Monday night.

On Monday, health authorities said they were on track to lift Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions on Friday, but have warned Victorians not to expect an immediate return to the relaxed rules they enjoyed before the latest outbreak.

Four of the new cases reported on Monday have the more infectious Delta strain, which originated in India.

The Delta variant outbreak has reached 14, with authorities no closer to finding out how a family from West Melbourne first contracted it.

More than 550,000 tests have been administered in Victoria since the outbreak started two weeks ago.

“I can’t tell you what an alternative universe would look like if we hadn’t locked down, but you don’t have to have an overactive imagination to imagine that if you had the opportunity for any number of people to come to your household every day of the last 10 days, that it might look very different,” Professor Sutton said.

-with AAP