Prison escapee Simon Poole on the run in Victoria

The public has been advised not to approach Simon Poole if they spot him. Photo: Victoria Police
Victorian police are hunting for a Beechworth prisoner who escaped custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Simon Poole has been serving time at Beechworth Correctional Centre for drug, firearm and deception related offences.

The 47-year-old inmate escaped in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police believe he may have fled from jail between 12.30pm and 4.15pm.

It is “unknown” how he managed to escape, Victoria Police said in a statement.

“He was last seen wearing a green tracksuit pants and a white tee-shirt but may have been able to obtain different clothes since his escape,” the statement read.

Poole is known to visit the regional town of Wonthaggi as well as the Melbourne suburbs of Ferntree Gully and Narre Warren South.

Police say he is “not believed be violent” but have urged the public to not approach Poole if they see him.

Instead, they should contact triple zero.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poole has been advised to contact the Wodonga Criminal Investigation Unit on 02 6049 2700.

