Victoria COVID-19 exposure list passes 320

A shopping centre, Aldi supermarket and Subway are among almost a dozen new exposure sites uncovered by Victorian health authorities.

By 7.20pm on Monday, 10 exposure sites had been added to a list of more than 320.

The latest updates came as Victoria confirmed a total of nine new COVID cases on Tuesday. They include six reported on Monday and three from overnight, and bring the coronavirus infection that has led to the statewide shutdown to 54 infections.

More than 4000 close contacts of infected people remain in isolation. About 80 per cent of those have returned negative tests.

The Aldi in South Melbourne is a tier one site, with an infected case visiting the supermarket on May 28.

Other new tier one sites include Woolworths in Heidelberg, Subway in Rye, and a fresh fruit and vegetable market and meat store at Stockland Shopping Centre.

A positive case had also visited the male staff bathrooms at Brimbank Shopping Centre on May 26, 27 and 28.

Also of concern is the busy Footscray Market. The entire market has been designated as a tier two site for periods on May 26-27 – meaning anyone who was there at those times must isolate until they receive a negative coronavirus test.

In addition, two shops within the market – Inday Fillipino Store and Thai Huy Butcher – are tier one sites for the same days.

Anyone who has visited a tier one exposure site during the times listed must immediately isolate, get a COVID-19 test, and quarantine for 14 days – regardless of their result.

Victorians are urged to check the list of exposure sites at least daily, as there are regular updates and exposure times often change.