Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino says he’s distressed by a government MP’s use of his Spring Street office as a love nest, but still insists he won’t back a formal ban on sexual activity in Parliament House.

The government has raised concerns about the accusations with Victorian Speaker Colin Brooks, with a spokeswoman saying this was “the appropriate avenue to make or refer complaints about MP conduct”.

The claims were first raised in March, with News Corp reporting on Saturday that a government MP allegedly had sex in a parliamentary office last year.

Mr Brooks is leading a cross-party process to develop a new framework for MP conduct intended to include new and independent avenues for complaints.

Mr Merlino on Sunday told reporters he didn’t want to pre-empt Mr Brooks’ proposals but admitted he was concerned by the MP’s reported conduct.

He had not yet spoken to the MP in question.

Mr Merlino also said the matter had been dealt with by the Speaker’s office.

‘Conduct was inappropriate’

“The conduct was inappropriate, it doesn’t reflect community values (and) concerns were raised with the Speaker,” Mr Merlino said.

“I would expect that individual reflects on that behaviour.

“There’s critical work the presiding officers are doing in regards to conduct of members of parliament.

“That work is almost finalised, it will be responded to by the government and will see some broader change in terms of how we deal with those issues, and I think that’s a good thing.”

The Liberal opposition on Saturday called for Mr Merlino to name and shame the MP at the centre of the reports, but he declined to do so.

Liberal finance spokesman Matthew Guy told reporters on Sunday he was horrified that some MPs were “treating parliament like a bordello”.

“Can you imagine if that was federal Liberal MPs, can you imagine how Labor would be screaming from the rooftops?” Mr Guy said.

“(Mr Merlino) owes the public an explanation why his MPs have been treating the parliament like a bordello and not treating it like an actual workplace.”

Mr Guy again called for the MP’s identity to be revealed.

–with AAP