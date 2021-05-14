Victoria records no new local COVID-19 cases

Victoria recorded no new local cases of coronavirus on Friday as health authorities await more than 35 coronavirus tests from close contacts of a COVID-positive Melbourne man.

One new case of COVID-19 was discovered in the state’s hotel quarantine system overnight.

The latest figures come from more than 21,900 test results received across Thursday.

Six Victorians are now isolating at home after they were potentially exposed to the virus when quarantining at the Playford Hotel in Adelaide during the same time a man from Wollert, in Melbourne’s north, caught COVID-19.

All six people have been tested for the virus.

There have been 118 primary close contacts of the Wollert man identified by contact tracers across four exposure sites: Curry Vault in the Melbourne CBD, Pact Altona North, Indiagate Epping and Woolworths Epping.

Almost 90 negative tests have been returned by close contacts so far, including all three of the Wollert man’s household close contacts.

All close contacts are required to undertake 14 days of isolation.

Contact tracing efforts were hampered this week as some patrons at the Curry Vault restaurant, where the infected Melbourne man dined on Friday night, failed to use the QR code system.

In response, the state government warned businesses breaking check-in rules will face a new $1652 on-the-spot fine, and further penalties of up to $9913 and prosecution for repeated breaches.

Checks last week showed more than a third of businesses are not complying with QR code rules.

Authorities have dished out 165 enforcement notices and 300 warnings as part of a three-week blitz of 4000 cafes, shops and restaurants in April.

The breaches included a lack of signage, failing to use QR codes, and not having a COVID-safe plan.

While most businesses are doing the right thing, Acting Police Minister Danny Pearson said others were “letting down” the state.

The Services Victoria QR code system will become mandatory for businesses from the end of May.

An average of 28,000 check-ins is being registered on the system every day, with more than 91,000 businesses signing up.

Victoria has gone 77 days without a new local infection.

