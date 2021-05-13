Victoria’s top cop says police will settle a case brought by former North Melbourne AFL coach, Dani Laidley, for what was “inappropriate conduct” by officers.

The former AFL player and coach, who was outed in public as transgender after vulnerable photos of her in custody were allegedly leaked, is suing Victoria Police.

The images of Ms Laidley wearing make-up and a long blonde wig while being questioned by police were splashed across the tabloid press in May last year.

Last week Ms Laidley, 54, lodged action in Victoria’s Supreme Court, claiming the force is liable for the alleged actions of three police officers who are accused of sharing sensitive photos of her which quickly made their way into the public realm.

Speaking on 774 Melbourne radio this morning, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the matter would be resolved quickly.

“We have done the wrong thing,” he said.

“It was a breach of Dani’s human rights, it’s inappropriate conduct, it’s not acceptable.”

When asked if that meant an apology and a payout, he replied “pretty much”, adding that the police did not want to cause more hurt or trauma.

Laywer Rob Stary, who is representing Ms Laidley, said she changed her name after undergoing a gender transition.

Eleven police officers have faced disciplinary hearings and have been personally ordered to pay Ms Laidley compensation between $500 and $3,000.

Three officers are facing criminal charges over the leak and at least six officers have been placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds.

In the writ lodged in the Supreme Court, Ms Laidley is seeking unspecified damages for the injuries caused by being publicly ridiculed.

One detective is accused of publishing the first photograph of Ms Laidley to a WhatsApp chat group and sending it to other officers, allegedly saying Ms Laidley was “dressing like a tranny” and calling her a “full-blown tranny”.

Another police officer, who is a senior constable, allegedly published the second photograph to the same WhatsApp group.

Ms Laidley’s lawyers argue the commentary exposed her to “humiliation and ridicule”, and implied that dressing or identifying as a woman “was deserving of disparagement and ridicule”.

It’s claimed while she was in custody, she was under the care of Victoria Police and that the organisation breached its duty of care to her.

