Updated:

Five pedestrians injured in Melbourne truck hit and run

The scene of the hit run incident in Southbank, Melbourne. Photo: AAP
A truck driver is on the run after ploughing into five pedestrians in central Melbourne.

The truck hit a traffic light and a group of pedestrians near the intersection of City Road and Power Street at Southbank on Thursday night.

Five pedestrians, four men and a woman all believed to be aged in their 20s, suffered lower body injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.

Two of the men are in a critical condition, while the three other pedestrians are classed as serious but stable.

The truck, possibly a tanker, left the scene via Power Street and police are still searching for the driver.

Police don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

 

