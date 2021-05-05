Hotel quarantine manager stood down over breaches: report

A general manager working in Victoria’s hotel quarantine system has reportedly been stood down for breaching infection prevention and control procedures following its resumption in April.

He had to be counselled for initially refusing to undergo a mandatory test and breaching infection controls after visiting one of the hotels, according to a report by The Australian on Wednesday.

The newspaper is reporting the manager, Matiu Bush, has been relieved of his duties following the revelations.

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria told newspaper it expected “the highest standards of our staff, especially those in leadership”.

Other incidents include contractors and bureaucrats being allowed to enter or trying to enter hotel sites in Melbourne despite not be being vaccinated, as is required.

While nearly all were told to leave once their vaccination status was known, in some cases it was not checked when they entered.

The incidents reportedly occurred in these hotels: Holiday Inn Airport, Novotel IBIS, InterContinental Melbourne and Four Points Hotel.

The state’s second wave, which last year resulted in more than 18,000 new infections, 800 deaths and an 112-day lockdown, leaked from hotel quarantine.

The program was overhauled after a judicial inquiry.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said the government had failed to learn from its mistakes.

“Every single day we see new evidence that this government still hasn’t got hotel quarantine right,” he told reporters outside parliament on Wednesday.

“Now all Victorians are at risk, every Victorian is exposed because this government is just incompetent, they can’t do the basics right.”

-with AAP