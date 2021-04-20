Victoria won’t use ‘cringeworthy’ milkshake consent videos

Victoria’s acting premier has slammed the federal government’s new videos on consent and respectful relationships, describing them as “confusing”, “cringeworthy” and “terrible”.

James Merlino on Tuesday called for the federal government to pull all content featured on The Good Society website, which launched last week.

“I was pretty disappointed. It was confusing. It was cringeworthy, it just did not hit the mark,” he said.

“The feedback I’ve heard from students is they’re confused about what it’s even trying to say. It’s a big fail and it’s not a resource that I’ll be recommending to Victorian schools.”

Mr Merlino, who is also the state’s Education Minister, singled out one of the videos entitled ‘Moving the line’, which is designed to teach Year 10 to 12 students about consent.

In it, a young woman encourages her boyfriend to try her milkshake, before smearing it over his face.

“It’s just a funny game, Bailey. I know you really like my milkshake,” she says in the video.

“I just stopped watching it, it was terrible,” Mr Merlino said.

“The best thing is for the Commonwealth to do is acknowledge, ‘Yep we didn’t get that right and we’re going to redo those resources because they’re just no good’.”

Other obscure demonstrations in the videos include a man with a spear gun attempting to coerce his female partner concerned about sharks to swim at a beach, and a man eating a taco in reference to sexual assault.

Respectful relationships education has been included in the Victorian school curriculum since 2016.

In April, components on consent became compulsory in all primary and secondary government schools.

Mr Merlino said the “nation-leading” program should be rolled out nationwide.

In a statement to announce the new website on April 14, federal Education Minister Alan Tudge said the new resources were part of a program developed in conjunction with Our Watch, the eSafety Commissioner, the Foundation for Young Australians and other groups.

But Our Watch and the Foundation for Young Australians have said they did not review or endorse any of the materials.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

-AAP