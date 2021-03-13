News State Victoria News Daniel Andrews out of intensive care

Daniel Andrews out of intensive care

Daniel Andrews has been moved out of intensive care at Melbourne's Alfred hospital after fracturing a vertebrae in a fall last week.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been moved out of intensive care after fracturing a vertebrae in a fall last week.

Mr Andrews slipped on wet stairs at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental while getting ready for work Tuesday morning.

He fractured the T7 vertebrae in the middle of his spine and broke several ribs in the fall.

The Alfred Hospital has confirmed he will move from the intensive care unit into a ward on Saturday.

The director of the intensive care unit, Associate Professor Steve McGloughlin, said Mr Andrews was in good spirits.

“Mr Andrews is comfortable and doing well,” he said.

Mr McGloughlin confirmed there are no plans to operate on the premier’s injuries at this stage.

The Premier released a statement thanking the team at Alfred Hospital for their care and professionalism.

“Like all our health professionals, they are the best of Victoria” the statement said.

Mr Andrews could be off work for up to three months.

Mr Merlino, who has been Deputy Premier since 2014, is the Acting Premier.

-AAP

