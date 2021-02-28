No new COVID cases in Victoria but wastewater tests show threat remains

Victorians have marked another day with no fresh COVID cases, but wastewater testing has raised fears of a possible resurgence.

People who live in or have recently visited 11 suburbs in Melbourne’s west have been urged to get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms after virus fragments were found in wastewater.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says “weak” viral fragments were detected in a wastewater sample from February 22.

Suburbs in the catchment area include Taylors Hill, Plumpton, Hillside, Sydenham, Delahey, Caroline Springs, Burnside Heights, Kings Park, Albanvale, Burnside and Deer Park.

“Anyone who has been in these suburbs and has any symptoms of COVID-19 from 20 to 22 February is urged to get tested,” a statement from Professor Sutton said on Saturday.

He said the virus fragments may be from a person in the early stages of coronavirus or someone who is continuing to shed the virus.

The plea for testing comes as face mask and gathering restrictions were eased on Saturday.

Victorians can now have up to 30 people inside their home and outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people.

Masks are only required on public transport, in taxis and ride share cars and in sensitive settings such as aged care homes. Some larger shoppings centres and markets also still require masks.

Victoria recorded no new cases on Saturday from more than 10,000 tests. The state now has 15 active cases, 11 that were locally acquired and four from overseas.

