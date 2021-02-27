Victoria records zero new coronavirus cases as restrictions ease

Victoria has recorded zero new coronavirus cases, on the first day restrictions aimed at curbing spread of the virus across the state were eased.

The Department of Health received 10,297 coronavirus test results over the last 24 hours.

There are now 15 active cases in the state, a decrease from 17 yesterday.

No new cases were recorded in the community or in hotel quarantine.

Mask rules and caps on social gatherings were relaxed in Victoria overnight, as part of changes to COVID restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced Victorians can now host up to 30 people in their home per day, and the limit on outdoor gatherings has increased to 100.

Masks are only required in certain settings, such as public transport, rideshare vehicles and taxis, indoor shopping centres, supermarkets and department stores.

They are also required when visiting a hospital or an aged-care facility.

However, no date has been set for when international flights into Melbourne will be allowed to resume.

International arrivals were were put on hold about two weeks ago when the five-day “circuit breaker” lockdown was announced.

Yesterday, Victoria recorded two locally acquired coronavirus cases, who were both close contacts linked to the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport outbreak.

Both cases had been quarantining in a hotel during their infectious period, the government said.

