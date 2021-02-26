Crowds return for Victoria, despite two more local virus infections

Victoria is going ahead with a planned easing of virus rules, despite confirming two new locally acquired infections on Friday.

Among the biggest changes are to crowd numbers allowed in Melbourne sports stadiums.

The AFL has confirmed it will be allowed 50 per cent capacity at the MCG and Marvel Stadium from its first round on March 18.

That means up to 50,000 at the MCG for the Carlton-Richmond season-opener, and almost 29,000 in the crowd at the Docklands stadium.

“Today’s announcement provides a big boost for our players and fans in the lead-up to the season,” AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said.

Victorian authorities, including Premier Daniel Andrews, will confirm more changes at a briefing at 11.30am.

Mr Andrews has already flagged a return to pre-Christmas virus settings for Victoria. That includes greater numbers of home visitors and masks remaining mandatory in fewer situations.

Friday’s announcement comes after the state health department said the two most recent COVID cases were close contacts of pre-existing patients, and had been in quarantine during their infectious period.

A total of 24 cases have been traced back to a family of three staying on the third floor of the quarantine hotel in early February, who contracted the highly infectious British strain of the virus overseas.

About 3500 close contacts of the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport outbreak were placed in quarantine. Friday’s confirmation of two new infections came on the same day the last of them was due to finish their 14-day quarantine.

Fears the virus would spread to the community led to a five-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown, which ended on February 18.

Elsewhere, healthcare staff administered 808 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and hotel quarantine staff on Wednesday, bringing the number of shots administered in Victoria so far to 2063.

Meanwhile, anyone arriving in Melbourne from Auckland will be sent to mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days due to a cluster of cases at an Auckland high school.

The health department is contacting people who have arrived from Auckland since Tuesday and telling them to get tested and quarantine immediately.

-with AAP