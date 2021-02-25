News State Victoria News Victoria records zero coronavirus cases from more than 18,000 COVID-19 test results
Updated:

Victoria records zero coronavirus cases from more than 18,000 COVID-19 test results

Victoria has recorded its sixth day in a row without a new case of COVID-19, the day before restrictions are set to be further lifted across the state. Photo: AAP
Victoria has recorded no new local cases of coronavirus for the sixth day in a row and no new cases in hotel quarantine, as restrictions are set to be further lifted across the state.

There were 18,282 test results processed in the past day.

There are now 16 active cases in the state, four fewer than Wednesday.

Tightened mask rules and visitor caps, which have been in place since a snap five-day lockdown lifted last Wednesday, are set to be in place until at least midnight on Friday.

Earlier this week, Premier Daniel Andrews said the state was “well placed” to have the rules changed, but that the announcement would be made closer to the deadline.

Although most restrictions will be lifted, international arrivals into the state have been put on hold indefinitely.

Auckland is now classified a “red zone” under Victoria’s traffic light permit system, meaning anyone who arrives from today will need to undertake 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Anyone who arrived from Auckland into the state on Tuesday is instructed to get a COVID-19 test immediately and quarantine until they receive a negative test result.

Friday marks the end of the 14-day isolation period for close contacts in the Holiday Inn outbreak that triggered Melbourne’s five-day lockdown.

Victoria has joined Queensland, Tasmania and New South Wales in imposing fresh restrictions on New Zealand travellers after at least eight cases of COVID-19 were linked to an outbreak at an Auckland high school.

-with agencies

Coronavirus victoria
