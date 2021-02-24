News State Victoria News Victoria records no new coronavirus cases
Updated:

Victoria records no new coronavirus cases

More than 20,000 tests were conducted across Victoria on Tuesday. Photo: AAP
Victoria has gone five days without recording a coronavirus case, the state’s health department says.

There were no new local or overseas acquired cases recorded on Wednesday, following 20,201 tests.

There remain 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, five fewer than Tuesday.

Thousands of people, however, remain in self-isolation after coming into contact with cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak.

A total of 22 cases have been traced back to a family of three staying on the third floor of the Melbourne Airport hotel in early February, who contracted the highly infectious UK strain of the virus overseas.

Fears the virus would spread into the community led to a five-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown, which ended last Thursday.

Some restrictions, including mask-wearing and strict gathering limits, remain until Friday when the last close contacts end 14 days of isolation.

Around 12,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were expected to be delivered this week.

-with AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus victoria
