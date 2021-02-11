News State Victoria News Fatal truck crash forces closure of SA-Victoria border crossing as travel restrictions reimposed

Fatal truck crash forces closure of SA-Victoria border crossing as travel restrictions reimposed

Cars lined up at a border checkpoint at Bordertown. Photo: ABC News/Michael Clements
At least one person has died in a fiery crash involving three trucks in Victoria’s far west, near the South Australian border where coronavirus travel restrictions were reimposed overnight.

The main border crossing between Victoria and South Australia has been closed as a result of the crash.

Victoria Police said the accident happened on the Western Highway at Serviceton about 2:20am, and SA Police are also currently on scene.

The highway is closed in both directions and motorists are being diverted to the Wimmera Highway at Naracoorte.

It is believed a truck crashed into a stationary truck, which then collided with the truck in front of it.

All three vehicles then caught fire.

The crash scene is about five kilometres east of the South Australian border.

“The driver of the first truck, a yet to be identified man, died at the scene,” Victoria Police said.

“Emergency crews are still on scene and an investigation into the incident has commenced.”

SA Police’s Bordertown coronavirus checkpoint will be closed as police investigate.

“The Dukes Highway is currently closed in both directions and access to each state will not be possible at this location,” SA Police said.

“SA motorists heading to Victoria are being diverted south onto Meatworks Road toward Naracoorte; access to Victoria will be via the Wimmera Highway.”

Travellers from Greater Melbourne are now barred from entering South Australia due to new coronavirus cases in Victoria, after a hard border kicked in overnight.

Truck driver Steve told ABC Radio Adelaide the incident occurred amid heavy traffic and a rush for the border. He said he “saw the blast”.

“I felt the explosion of the truck that ran into the back of the other vehicle,” he said.

He said it took “five hours to get 10 kilometres … to get to the front of the line, to drive through an empty marquee.”

-ABC

