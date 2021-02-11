Police are scouring parts of the Darebin Creek parklands in Ivanhoe West, as part of their search for missing Melbourne mother Ju “Kelly” Zhang.

Late on Wednesday, Ms Zhang’s boyfriend Joon Seong Tan, 35, was arrested at Melbourne Airport, while allegedly trying to leave Australia.

He remains in custody and police have confirmed he will face further questioning on Thursday.

Ms Zhang, a 33-year-old mother, has not been seen since leaving her home at Epping in Melbourne’s outer north on February 1.

She was wearing a pink nightgown and possibly pink slippers when she went missing.

Thursday’s search will focus on an area of the Darebin Creek Reserve near Seddon Reserve, and detectives want to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area on February 1 or 2.

Investigators are also asking residents of Epping, Doncaster and Ivanhoe West to check their CCTV footage and dashcams.

They are looking for footage of a black 2008 Mazda CX9 station wagon, with registration WKE 850, or a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

Mr Tan, from Doncaster, was initially arrested on Sunday after allegedly trying to avoid police for several days but was released without charge.

Police said he had previously told them Ms Zhang went for a walk and did not return, but detectives believe that was unlikely because her eight-year-old son was at home.

All of her family lives in China and her former husband, the child’s father, is looking after the boy.

Foul play is an active line of inquiry and detectives hold grave concerns for Ms Zhang’s welfare.

