News State Victoria News Victoria police investigating CBD death in custody

Victoria police investigating CBD death in custody

crash pakenham
The man was found unresponsive in the back of a police van. Photo: Facebook/Victoria Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man who threatened self-harm and was later arrested has died after being found “unresponsive” in a police divisional van.

A Victoria Police Media statement said the police were notified when the 30-year-old Keilor Downs man threatened self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy around midday on Friday.

When he was released from hospital he was taken into custody on a number of outstanding warrants.

“He was later found unresponsive in the rear of a divisional van while the van was at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street,” the statement said.

He was taken to hospital and died on Monday.

“Detectives from the Homicide Squad are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the man’s death,” the statement said.

Officers from the Professional Standard Command will have oversight of the investigation because the man died in police custody.

-ABC 

If you need help: Lifeline on 13 11 14

Follow Us

Trending Now

michael rowland greg hunt
Health Minister Greg Hunt in bruising exchange over vaccine announcement
sa australia number plate
Driver with ‘Not Stolen OK’ plates was also disqualified: police
The scandal rocking NZ parliament over a ‘cultural noose’
real estate agent samurai sword
Real estate agent held over Sydney samurai sword attack
Victoria blocks boost to airport arrivals, as SA moves to close border
Crown Resorts directors resign after damning report halts opening of new casino
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video