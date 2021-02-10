Victoria police investigating CBD death in custody

A man who threatened self-harm and was later arrested has died after being found “unresponsive” in a police divisional van.

A Victoria Police Media statement said the police were notified when the 30-year-old Keilor Downs man threatened self-harm at a hospital in Fitzroy around midday on Friday.

When he was released from hospital he was taken into custody on a number of outstanding warrants.

“He was later found unresponsive in the rear of a divisional van while the van was at the Victoria Police Centre on Spencer Street,” the statement said.

He was taken to hospital and died on Monday.

“Detectives from the Homicide Squad are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the man’s death,” the statement said.

Officers from the Professional Standard Command will have oversight of the investigation because the man died in police custody.

-ABC

If you need help: Lifeline on 13 11 14