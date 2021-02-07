News State Victoria News ‘Grave concern’: VicPol pleads for help to find missing mum Ju Zhang

‘Grave concern’: VicPol pleads for help to find missing mum Ju Zhang

Victoria Police are pleading for the public's health to find missing mum Ju Zhang. Photo: VicPol
Victorian police are investigating the disappearance of a woman and attempting to locate a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Ju Zhang, a 33-year-old mother, was last seen on Monday at her home on Winchester Ave in the Melbourne suburb of Epping.

Police believe Joon Seong Tan can shed light on the Epping mum’s disappearance. Photo: VicPol

Detectives are appealing for public assistance to help locate Doncaster man Joon Seong Tan who may be able to assist with their investigation.

Ms Zhang was wearing a pink pyjama top and shorts, and no shoes when she disappeared.

She did not have any personal belongings with her except her mobile phone.

Her disappearance is considered to be out of character.

She was reported missing to police on Tuesday evening and they have strong concerns for her welfare.

Joon Tan, 34, may be travelling in his black 2008 Mazda CX9 station wagon, registration WKE 850 and may have travelled interstate.

Anyone with information about Mz Zhang’s disappearance or Joon Tan’s location is urged to contact triple zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

-with AAP

