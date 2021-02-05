News State Victoria News Mother, unborn baby killed in Melbourne crash

Mother, unborn baby killed in Melbourne crash

crash pakenham
The woman was flown to hospital but she and her unborn baby have since died. Photo: Facebook/Victoria Police
A woman and her unborn baby have been killed in a head-on crash in Melbourne’s south-east, with police seeking dash-cam footage of the incident.

A utility collided with a four-wheel-drive in Pakenham South on Thursday morning, with the female 4WD driver flown to hospital in a critical condition.

The 34-year-old from Koo Wee Rup and her unborn child had since died, police confirmed on Friday.

Two young children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have been told the ute hit several other vehicles before the collision, causing minor damage.

Its driver remains in a critical condition in hospital as police investigate the circumstances of the deadly crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.

-AAP

Topics:

Melbourne
