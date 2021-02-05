News State Victoria News Accused Bourke Street Mall driver faces court

Accused Bourke Street Mall driver faces court

bryce odonnell bourke street
Bryce O'Donnell is accused of driving through Melbourne's Bourke Street mall to evade police. Photo: Victoria Police
A young motorist accused of endangering pedestrians by driving down Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall while evading police was allegedly in breach of a bail condition banning him from driving.

Bryce O’Donnell, 20, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, a week after the traffic incident in the city’s CBD.

O’Donnell is accused of reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury, dangerous driving while being pursued by police, and recklessly exposing a police officer to risk.

He’s also facing charges of committing an offence while on bail, and breaching bail conditions by driving a motor vehicle.

The Ballarat man was charged with 11 offences on Thursday over the January 28 incident and did not apply for bail during a brief hearing.

His lawyer said he had recently been prescribed medication for depression but had no other issues in custody.

O’Donnell is due back in court on February 23.

-AAP

Topics:

Melbourne
