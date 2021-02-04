News State Victoria News Warrant for man wanted over frightening Bourke Street driving incident
Updated:

Warrant for man wanted over frightening Bourke Street driving incident

Victoria Police have issued a warrant for a man in relation to the incident last week when a car sped down Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall to evade officers.

Police are appealing for public assistance to find Bryce O’Donnell, 20, who they say is known to frequent the Ballarat area.

A police statement said it was believed Mr O’Donnell was driving a green Mitsubishi Lancer on Swanston Street on January 28 when police attempted to stop the car over a traffic incident.

The vehicle allegedly evaded police, travelling north on Swanston Street before turning down the Bourke Street Mall, driving along the tram tracks before crashing into a bollard.

bryce odonnell bourke street
Victoria Police believe Bryce O’Donnell was behind the wheel of the car. Photo: Victoria Police

A male passenger ran towards Elizabeth Street and the vehicle did a U-turn back along Bourke Street towards Swanston Street.

The car was later found in a parking garage on Ashworth Street in Albert Park without number plates.

Police said Mr O’Donnell was approximately 180 centimetres tall, with a thin build, brown hair with blue eyes.

They have urged him to hand himself in to authorities.

Topics:

Melbourne
