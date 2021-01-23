Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus cases in hotel quarantine, but the streak of zero locally acquired cases continues.

Today is the 17th consecutive day the state has recorded no local infections.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) received 15,711 test results in the 24 hours to midnight yesterday.

There are now 33 active cases in Victoria, an increase of two from yesterday.

However most of Victoria’s active coronavirus infections are international arrivals and contained in hotel quarantine.

DHHS yesterday said just one active case was locally acquired — an infection remaining from the Black Rock restaurant cluster.

Victoria’s limit on home gatherings was increased from 15 to 30 from 11:59pm n Friday.

“We thank Victorians for their patience over the past three weeks for embracing the lower gathering limit,” DHHS said in the Chief Health Officer’s coronavirus update on Friday.

“It has been challenging for many people but the reward for that sacrifice has been our reduction in cases and bringing the Black Rock cluster under control.”

Border restrictions were also eased, with most of Sydney now considered an orange zone, and all of regional New South Wales now deemed a green zone.

The Cumberland local government area in western Sydney remains a red zone.

-ABC