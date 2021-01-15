Murder-suicide is among several lines of inquiry being followed by police after discovering the bodies of a mother and her three young children inside a Melbourne home.

Tomislav Perinovic, 48, who is the husband of the woman and father of the children found dead at the Tullamarine home, was expected to be formally interviewed by homicide detectives on Thursday night.

He provided an initial version of events after police arrived at the Burgess Street property and discovered the bodies of a 42-year-old woman, two girls – aged seven and five – and a three-year-old boy.

They have been identified as Katie Perinovic, her three-year-old son Matthew and two daughters Claire and Anna, aged seven and five.

Mr Perinovic made the call to emergency services.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill acknowledged the man was a person of interest, but warned against people jumping to conclusions.

“We have a long way to go before we can actually understand and appreciate what occurred,” he said.

There is no history of violence associated with the family and a potential murder-suicide situation is being considered as part of the investigation.

“There are a number of possibilities,” Mr Hill said.

“That’s one that could possibly be relevant to this event.”

Mr Hill refused to divulge the nature of the injuries suffered by the mother and her children.

“The loss of life is tragic in any circumstances,” he said.

“But when it involves children, it makes it even more heart-wrenching.”

Police, homicide detectives and forensic investigators were expected to remain on-site throughout Thursday night, piecing together the circumstances of the tragedy.

No one else is being sought over the deaths and there is no risk to the community.

-AAP