‘Where are the cats?’: Bizarre hold-up at animal shelter

The woman was in the shelter's car park late on Monday when the gunman struck. Photo: Google Maps
A man armed with a gun is on the run after he stormed an animal shelter in Melbourne’s south-east and threatened a worker.

The worker was in the car park of the Lost Dog’s Home in Cranbourne West about 11.30pm on Monday when the gunman approached, Victoria Police said.

The woman was walked into the shelter at gunpoint and tied up.

The man then demanded to know “where the cats were”, before he left.

The woman was able to free herself and raised the alarm.

Police searched the property but were unable to find the man, who was dressed in military-style clothes and wearing a mask.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The woman was uninjured.

