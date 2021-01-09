Victoria records third day with no local COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded no locally acquired coronavirus cases for the third day running, while one case has been detected in hotel quarantine.

There were 28,337 test results recorded on Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said.

There are 40 active cases across the state.

The last confirmed local infection was announced on Wednesday, when the MCG and Chadstone Shopping Centre were listed as possible acquisition sites for a mystery case of the virus.

So far, no other infections have been linked to the man, who attended Boxing Day sales at the shopping centre and day two of the Boxing Day Test at the cricket ground before later testing positive.

Authorities are yet to determine the source of the infection, but genomic sequencing has linked the strain to an outbreak in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The source of acquisition for the Black Rock cluster, which grew to 27 cases earlier in the week, also remains unknown.

More than 2,000 people were isolating or quarantining for 14 days after being deemed a close contact of a positive case or visiting an exposure site.

The list of exposure sites has been updated regularly on the DHHS’s website as cases have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, interstate travel headaches for the state’s residents continue.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says Victorians in the Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Redland, Ipswich or Logan council areas of Greater Brisbane should cancel plans to return home.

Greater Brisbane has gone into a strict three-day lockdown after a hotel quarantine worker caught the contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

“All Victorians in these areas are advised to follow the guidance of the Queensland government and any Victorian with plans to travel to these areas should cancel them,” Dr Sutton said on Friday.

Those who have arrived in Victoria from the Greater Brisbane area since January 2 should get tested and self-quarantine until Monday when a further assessment will be made, Dr Sutton said.

The direction followed a Friday morning meeting of the national cabinet which resulted in Greater Brisbane being declared a coronavirus hotspot.

-with AAP